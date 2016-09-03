Two hurt in Beltrami County car crash

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Two people were hurt in an accident around 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, here.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Suzanne F. Tindell, 62, of Bemidji, was eastbound in the right lane while Harleigh B. Odier, 24, of Bagley, was in the left lane of Highway 2. Tindell turned in front of Odier while attempting to turn left into the median to go onto Wild Rose Lane.

Odier's vehicle hit Tindell's vehicle, sending it into the median, hitting the cable barrier. Odier's vehicle went into the right ditch.

Odier and passenger Julie R. Eck, 47, of Thief River Falls, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Tindell had no apparent injuries.