Two Bismarck men dead in separate accidents

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old Bismarck man on a motorcycle was heading west on Twin City Drive in Mandan around 2:40 Saturday morning, Sept. 3, when he hit a curb, rolled over, traveled across Eastside Court and hit another curb.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in a ditch between Eastside Court and Main Street. He was transported to St. Alexius' Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Later in the day, shortly after noon, a 40-year-old Bismarck man went into cardiac arrest while he was heading west on Interstate 94 near mile marker 94, six miles west of Steele. His vehicle drove off the roadway, into the north ditch, through a fence and into a field, where it came to a rest.

The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.