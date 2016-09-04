Vehicle crashes through front of Extreme Pita in south Fargo

Damage to the storefront of Extreme Pita in south Fargo is seen Sunday, Sept. 3. Forum News Service

FARGO — A south Fargo restaurant suffered thousands of dollars in damage when a vehicle drove through its storefront Sunday, Sept. 4.

Fargo police were dispatched to Extreme Pita at 4265 45th St. S. at 2:14 p.m. after a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Fargo woman crashed through the front of the building.

Officials say the woman was pulling into a parking spot when her foot slipped onto the accelerator, sending the car through the shop's front windows. Two customers and two employees were inside at the time. No one, including the driver, was injured.

Police estimate the building has $5,000 to $6,000 in damages. Damage to the woman's vehicle has an estimated cost of $3,000.

The woman was ticketed for failing to be in control of her vehicle.

The store, which closed after the accident, will remain closed through Labor Day. It is uncertain when it will reopen. The Fargo Fire Department also responded to the scene.