Man hurt on horse and buggy while on Minnesota wagon train

SUNBURG, Minn. -- A 73-year-old man was airlifted Saturday afternoon after being injured in a horse and buggy accident in northern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. when horses that were pulling a covered wagon as part of a small wagon train got spooked and ran into a ditch.

The driver, who was not identified in a news release issued by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, was thrown from the wagon and injured.

He was airlifted from the scene about seven miles east of Sunburg.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Lakes Area Rural Responders, New London Fire Department, Sunburg Ambulance, Willmar Ambulance and LifeLink Helicopter.