Two men arrested in downtown fights, officer assaulted

Raul Canales Fuentes, 25, left, and Naido Davies, 24, were arrested early morning Sunday, Sept. 4, in a fight in downtown Fargo. Special to The Forum

FARGO — Two men were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, in downtown Fargo after one punched a police officer and another agitated a K-9, according to reports.

Authorities were dispatched to a parking lot in the 10 block of north Broadway for a major disturbance about 1:50 a.m.

There, they found an unspecified number of people engaged in multiple fights, Fargo Police Sgt. Mike Erbes said. "It was pretty chaotic there for a while. It was at the point where it was mostly just trying to break it up and keep everybody safe."

During the incident, Naido Davies, 24, of Fargo reportedly attempted to approach officers who had another man detained and attempted to incite the crowd that had gathered, but officers pushed him back. He allegedly continued to agitate police and was placed under arrest, at which point, Davies reportedly punched an officer in the jaw and continued to throw punches.

Officers ultimately gained control of Davies and placed him under arrest for assault on a peace officer and preventing arrest.

The officer declined medical treatment.

As police attempted to clear the crowd, Raul Canales Fuentes, 25, of Fargo allegedly approached a marked squad car and began yelling and waving his arms, which agitated a K-9 officer. He reportedly continued to incite the crowd and divert officers' attention from other fights breaking out.

When officers attempted to arrest Canales Fuentes, he allegedly resisted, and police used a taser to bring him under control. He was arrested for antagonizing the K-9 and preventing arrest.

Both men are being held in Cass County Jail.