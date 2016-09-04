New Jersey police officer critically wounded, suspect slain

A suspect was shot dead and an Atlantic City, New Jersey, police officer critically wounded on Saturday when police exchanged gunfire with a group of men allegedly engaged in criminal activity, the county prosecutor's office said.

Authorities said all five persons of interest sought by law enforcement had been located and identified, and two New Jersey men, ages 19 and 28, had been arrested and were in police custody after having fled the scene following the shooting.

Both men were charged with attempted murder of the two police officers, robbery, weapons possession and other crimes.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the incident began when two officers left their patrol car to approach six men shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Three of the men were victims of an armed robbery committed by the other three men - the deceased man, and two others, the office said in a statement.

"One officer was shot and injured as he exited the vehicle. The second officer returned fire and struck at least one of the suspects," the office said.

The suspect who was hit by gunfire was found dead about a block and a half away, while the other five men ran off in different directions, according to the statement.

The wounded police officer underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.