    Girl life-flighted after fall from truck bed in Rollag

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:24 p.m.

    ROLLAG, Minn. — A girl was life-flighted to the hospital after falling from a truck bed during the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion.

    Officials from the Clay County Sheriff's Department were called to the show grounds about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

    The department reported the girl was riding in the box of a pickup on a gravel road when the truck slowed and unexpectedly surged, causing her to fall out.

    She was flown to a Fargo hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two other people who had been in the truck with her were not injured.

