FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.—If you attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Saturday, you were one of a record number of people to walk through the gates and enjoy the nearly perfect summer weather.

A total of 260,374 people set a new record for highest single-day attendance when they turned out Saturday to enjoy the food and fun.

The second Saturday has been the Fair's busiest day in recent years, with 252,092 people in 2014 — the previous record for daily attendance — and 211,126 in 2015.

The number of people who attended the Fair on Fridays this year also set new attendance records for those days —141,023 people the first Friday and 182,926 this last Friday.

It's yet to be seen whether the overall attendance for this year's Fair will break the 2014 record of 1,824,830 people, but it's on pace to do so. Through Saturday, this year's attendance was up about 6 percent over the same period in 2014 and 9 percent over the same period last year.