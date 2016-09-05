Jamestown reported 2.48 inches of rain Sunday

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Jamestown's National Weather Service station reported 2.48 inches of rain Sunday—about 2 inches short of the unofficial reports from the Buchanan area.

Mark Kruger, a farmer 5 miles southwest of Buchanan, said the rain came in several different storms through Sunday.

"By the time it was done, we had 4.5 inches since Sunday morning," he said.

Reports in Jamestown indicated some street flooding, and the railroad viaduct on Fourth Avenue was closed for a period Sunday night, but no other damage was reported, according to Lt. Robert Opp of the Jamestown Police Department.

Jeff Shield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said the heavy rain was caused by a storm system that stalled or moved very slowly at times.

"Some storms redeveloped over the same area," he said. "The result is a lot of water."

Jeffrey Falck, who farms 2 miles east of Buchanan, estimated somewhere between 4 and 5 inches of rain through the day. He reported hearing hail but was waiting for roads and fields to dry out some before checking for damage.

Richard Hamkens, a farmer 9 miles east of Buchanan, reported 3.65 inches of rain with marble-sized hail.

They all agreed that the additional moisture is going to make harvest difficult.

"The soybeans are turning and even the early corn is getting ripe," Kruger said. "The harvest is going to be bad."

None of the farmers would estimate how much of the fields might be too wet to harvest this fall, saying it all depended on weather conditions.

"Unfortunately, we still have chances of storms," Shield said. "We are in a very unsettled weather pattern. On Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance of more rain."

NWS forecasts include 30 percent chance of rain Thursday and 20 percent chance of rain on Friday.

Shield said the moisture dropped on the region Sunday had been drawn up from the Gulf of Mexico, but the weather patterns weren't related to hurricane activity there.

Radar estimates of rainfall Sunday indicated the heaviest rain began in the Jamestown area and continued northeast into northern Minnesota.

Areas to the west of Jamestown received less rain, including northwestern Stutsman County where precipitation ranged between a half inch and 1 inch, while radar estimates indicated western Kidder County received no rain Sunday.

Kruger said this year has seen regular and sometimes heavy rainfall.

"If it don't change," he said, "what are we going to get this winter? Ten feet of snow?"