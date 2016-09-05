A man attends to damaged property following Monday morning's storm in Springfield that destroyed four homes, damaged 12 others and displaced 70 people. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic)

SPRINGFIELD, S.D.—Straight-line winds reaching 110 mph during an overnight storm pummeled Springfield and displaced several families from their homes.

A survey team with the National Weather Service Sioux Falls assessed damage from a storm that rolled through Sunday night and Monday morning, but officials say there was no tornado.

Scenes from the area include roofs blown off homes, downed power lines and other debris. The storm moved through the area around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office, some minor injuries were reported. The storm hit the southeast side of town, leaving "several" homes with significant damage, downed trees and power outages.

A press release from the Bon Homme County Emergency Management Office said "dozens of homes" in Springfield were badly damaged.

"Springfield Fire Chief Shannon DeFries says several families were displaced by the storm and some are in a local shelter," according to the release. "Many are sheltering with family members."

Springfield Fire was assisted by crews from Tyndall Fire, Avon Fire, Springfield Police, Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office and Bon Homme and Yankton County Emergency Management.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Springfield Elementary School. Volunteers who would like to assist with clean-up efforts were asked to wait until 9 a.m., and are to check in at the Springfield Community Center at 605 8th Street.

Northwestern Energy is working to restore power to homes on the south side of Springfield. Several streets are closed and access to the most significantly affected area is being restricted.