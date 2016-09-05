DULUTH, Minn.—When there was a Mr. Donut at St. Marie Street and Woodland Avenue, Mary Olin would sometimes stop there, buy a dozen "Nuffins" — she describes them as "sugar-soaked" — and eat them all.

Mr. Donut is long gone, and so are the days when the Knife River woman would quickly, almost unthinkingly, consume a dozen of anything.

But Olin, now 81, still describes herself as a "recovering binge eater."

In having been affected by the disorder, she's far from alone.

"It's a very common disorder," said Denise Wilfley. "It's the most common (eating) disorder."

Wilfley — whose job title is Scott Rudolph University professor of psychiatry, medicine, pediatrics and psychological and brain sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — has been studying eating disorders for 25 years, with more than $30 million in National Institutes of Health funding along the way.

In an email, Wilfley wrote that she first encountered a patient with binge eating disorder 27 years ago, long before it was officially recognized as a disorder.

The woman, who was obese, displayed all the symptoms that Wilfley would come to know as characteristic of binge eating. She felt a strong drive to eat large amounts of food in one sitting and would feel out of control during the episodes. It would happen several times a week. It would make her feel ashamed and guilty.

It wasn't until later that Wilfley recognized the magnitude of the problem.

"I was at the mall, and happened to see this patient as she was eating a cinnamon roll at Cinnabon," Wilfley wrote. "She immediately averted her gaze, and I could see the shame in her face. She had been discovered."

It was just in 2013 that the American Psychiatric Association recognized binge eating as a disorder.

The evidence was well-established by then, said Julie Lunde Sevick, a psychologist in the Health Psychology Department at Essentia Health's Fitness and Therapy Center.

"There have been thousands of studies supporting binge eating as a diagnosis," she said.

THE 'SHAME CYCLE'

No one was talking about eating disorders when she was binge eating in the '70s, Olin said. But she became very familiar with what she calls the "shame cycle."

"I would feel ashamed, and then I would stop the feeling by eating," she said. "And then the whole thing would start again."

The trigger for her may have been when she was divorced from her first husband in 1975, Olin said.

"It was just a horrible shock to me," she said. "I was invited to a dinner party, and it was maybe eight couples and me. ... I felt awful and so ashamed at being divorced."

It's an example of the sort of stress that often triggers binge eating, said Karen Johnson, a clinical dietitian at St. Luke's hospital for 33 years.

"Often ... bingeing is out of some sort of need to cope with some sort of stress," Johnson said. "And it works for a moment. It feels good."

This time of year can produce some of that stress, said Susan Buesing, a therapist and dietician in Shoreview, Minn.

"I'm sort of inundated right now before school starts," Buesing said in a telephone interview on the second day of the State Fair. "I just had a client last week; she's going back to college. This is a family that there's a lot of affluence, but all of the sudden she's finding herself binge eating. And she has no idea what's happening."

Lunde Sevick cautioned that no definite cause of binge eating has been determined.

"There's some support for genetics," she said. "Often it's related to maybe emotional distress, a history of trauma. There are a lot of things that have been associated with binge eating."

OUT OF CONTROL

Buesing, who specializes in eating disorders, said her patients typically have everything else in their lives under control, and people around them may be totally unaware of their distress. They are not necessarily obese or even overweight, Buesing said.

There's a subtle difference, she said, between binge eating and compulsive eating — which is not officially recognized as a disorder. The latter involves continuous eating, without the sense of shame or guilt.

The criteria for a binge eating diagnosis, Lunde Sevick said, is a sense of being out of control, unable to stop, eating a large amount within a couple of hours, a sense of distress or shame, and not compensating with behaviors such as purging or excessive exercise.

To be considered a disorder, the binge eating must occur at least once a week for three months, she said. In severe cases, episodes occur between 8 and 13 times a week.

"A lot of people will say: Oh I'm bingeing," Lunde Sevick said. "They may do it once or twice a year. We don't call that a disorder. Most people do eat more at holidays. We don't call that a binge eating disorder."

'KIND OF FRENZIED'

The real thing has a physical component, Buesing said.

"Generally, the eating is very, very fast," she said. "It's kind of frenzied. That hand-mouth movement, paying little attention to sense of taste or of smell. They eat beyond that feeling of being satisfied."

Binge eaters sometimes eat until they pass out, Buesing said.

The potential health consequences of binge eating are not surprising. Left unchecked, it can lead to being overweight and then obese, with all of the health risks that go with it, Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Lunde Sevick recommend a visit to your family doctor if you think you or your child might be developing into a binge eater. Your doctor can refer you to both a psychologist and a dietitian.

"Because there's both components, and you need to put both of those things together," Johnson said.

Wilfley expressed skepticism about seeing a general practitioner as a first step. "Most family doctors really aren't that knowledgeable" on the topic, she said.

TREATMENT

Duluth has a branch of The Emily Program, which specializes in treating eating disorders, at 26 E. Superior St., Suite 315. Wilfley said she's impressed by the program.

A good self-help guide, she said, is "Overcoming Binge Eating," by Christopher G. Fairburn. But it's better to have someone with expertise helping you, Wilfley said.

Lunde Sevick, Wilfley and Buesing use cognitive-behavioral therapy with binge eating patients, they said. It's a type of talk therapy that allows the patient to explore his or her thoughts to determine the source of unwanted behaviors.

Medication can be used in combination with therapy. Vyvanse was the first drug to receive FDA approval for the treatment of binge eating disorder in adults, Wilfley said. More study is needed, she said, but in an early test about half of the individuals who took it for 11 weeks experienced no bingeing for the next four weeks.

CHANGING BEHAVIOR

Psychologists and dietitians work with their binge eating patients to help them change behaviors.

"A lot of times we'll have patients that come in and they really don't eat structured meals," Lunde Sevick said. "They maybe eat unbalanced meals, and sometimes it's even getting them into the flow of balanced, structured meals."

Getting enough sleep and exercise also are important, she said.

Binge eaters can't simply give up eating like a binge drinker could give up alcohol, Johnson said. So the binge eater needs to learn to eat the appropriate "dose" of food, and how to eat it.

"Be mindful of it," Johnson said. "Really experience ... the food. Eat slowly. Get all your senses involved — smell and taste and texture."

She encourages her patients to keep a "food journal" — a record of everything they eat, and when, Johnson said.

"And then you can look at it yourself and go: Omigosh, always these foods are more difficult for me. This time of day is always more difficult for me. When I'm with these people, it's more difficult for me. ... It's an awareness tool. You can't fix what you don't know."

Indulge, Johnson said, but indulge in measured amounts.

"If doughnuts are your thing, for example, go buy one doughnut. ... Buy the one, really enjoy it, and then don't let it sit there and call to you for the rest of the day. ... If it's ice cream, go somewhere and get one scoop. ... And then the bucket isn't in your freezer saying: 'I'm here.' "

Don't eat in the car, Buesing tells her patients. But she gives them an alternative.

"If you're going to eat in your car, pull over and eat in the passenger seat, or in the back seat. They say: Are you kidding? That's too weird. Well, that's the idea."

If you want to eat at your desk at work and there's no employee lounge to go to, turn your chair around, Buesing said. It's all part of "eating awareness training," with the convenient acronym of EAT.

'MY RECOVERY IS STRONG'

Olin was a binge eater when no one knew it was a disorder, let alone how to treat it. But in 1976 she joined a Weight Watchers program. At the time, she said, Weight Watchers prohibited alcohol, caffeine and sweeteners, although it allowed artificial sweeteners. It wasn't until 1981, though, that she decided to totally abstain from sugar and any other sweeteners. In 1987, after what she called "a breast cancer scare," she decided to also abstain from alcohol and caffeine.

She has come to believe her body doesn't tolerate those substances, Olin said, and with them out of the picture she was able to bring her eating under control.

"We never say that we're recovered," Olin said of her binge eating. "But my recovery is strong."

She does what Lunde Sevick would have recommended, eating on a regular schedule.

"I eat three good meals a day," Olin said. "I never put anything in my mouth other than decaffeinated coffee or tea unless I'm sitting at a table. I don't taste when I'm cooking. I don't snack or graze."

Olin has reached the point that she can occasionally indulge in treats without the temptation to go overboard, she said.

For years, she never put sugar in anything she made. But now she makes whole-wheat pancakes for her husband and herself with two teaspoons of sugar in the recipe. At a family wedding, she had a few bites of the cake.

"All I thought was: My, this is delicious, and I'm not going to have any more," Olin recalled.

And she spent last September in Stockholm, Sweden, staying in an apartment. She'd go everywhere on foot, Olin said, walking between eight and 10 hours a day.

Around 4 in the afternoon, she'd stop at a waterfront bistro and have jasmine tea and a sweet treat, such as a slice of pecan tart with whipped cream.

"And then I wouldn't eat much dinner," she said. "And it didn't trigger anything."

Looking back with the perspective of time, Olin has come a long ways from the middle-aged woman who would consume a dozen pastries and then lie in bed sweating over her overindulgence.

"I think it's very common," Olin said of binge eating. "But people don't like to talk about it. Maybe they don't realize how easy it is to be abstinent."