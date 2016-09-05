Laura Alkofer of Park River is hoping to raise awareness about the Family Caregivers Support Program which provides caregivers with funds to hire respite workers to come into the home so the caregiver can take a break to run errands or take time for themselves. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Laura Alkofer, 82, remembers the day when she needed to leave her husband at home and drive to Grafton, N.D., about 20 minutes from her home in Park River, N.D.

While she was away, she phoned to check on Ray but he didn't answer, so she called a neighbor to look in on him. The neighbor found him lying on the floor.

"He had gotten up out of the chair, and when you do that quickly, your blood pressure drops," she said. "That kind of kept me from going anywhere."

Alkofer knows all too well what it's like to be the full-time caregiver for a loved one in the home.

For more than five years, until her husband's death in 2011, she took care of Ray, who had been diagnosed with a rare condition, multiple systems atrophy, which "is like Parkinson's (disease) but worse," she said.

Because of her husband's condition, Alkofer could not leave her house.

"I was literally trapped in my own home," she said.

Residents of small towns sometimes need to travel long distances to run errands and conduct business, she said. "Park River is 65 miles from Grand Forks. As Ray's caregiver, I could only go to Grand Forks every three or four months, when I could find someone willing to be with him all day. It could easily take nine to 10 hours to complete all my tasks."

But it was not easy to find someone to come into the home to care for an elderly person, she said.

The Alkofers did not have children living nearby, and she could not afford to hire someone to stay with Ray so she could go out of town on errands.

She learned about the Family Caregivers Support Program from a neighbor. In 2007, she and Ray qualified for the program, which provides caregivers with funds to hire respite workers to come into the home so the caregiver can take a break to run errands or take time for themselves.

Strong advocate

Alkofer, who has become a strong advocate for the program, is working with AARP North Dakota to raise public awareness about it and support among state legislators to better fund it.

A total of 62,100 North Dakotans are providing uncompensated care, valued at $860 million per year, according to Joshua Askvig, director of AARP North Dakota.

Participation in the Family Caregiver Support Program is not based on income levels, but other qualifications must be met.

It is open not only to older people who are caregivers to an elderly person, but also to grandparents and other relatives who are caring for a child who's 18 or younger or an adult, age 18 to 59, who has a disability.

Funding for the Family Caregivers Support Program comes from the federal government through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, as a result of congressional passage of the Older American Act, Askvig said.

The state of North Dakota has not contributed money to the program, he said.

In the state Legislature's interim human services committee, which meets between legislative sessions, discussion has been ongoing about "what's the best way for these individuals to get the support needed to keep (them) in the home safely and independently," Askvig said.

Bills aimed at improving support for caregivers will be proposed in the 2017 session of the North Dakota Legislative Assembly.

An abundance of research sheds light on the stressful effects of caregiving, "especially among those who are balancing caregiving with other needs," he said.

Researchers have found that those who provide care to older relatives report higher levels of stress and poor health than the population at large. More than half, 55 percent, of caregivers surveyed in the Stress in America survey, by the American Psychological Association, said they felt overwhelmed by the amount of care their family member needs.

Family caregivers of older adults experiencing depression, anxiety and greater severity of physical health symptoms themselves—such as sleep problems, pain or exhaustion—were considerably more likely to report substantial negative aspects of caregiving, according to an analysis of the National Study of Caregiving.

Family caregiving can be especially overwhelming and stressful when caring for someone with dementia, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. A body of research has shown that the stress of caregivers in this situation can lead to high emotional strain, poor physical health outcomes and increased mortality. There is also evidence that spouses are at increased risk of dementia themselves.

'Trapped' at home

"If you have never been a caregiver, you have no idea how—I hate to use the word 'trapped' but you are—trapped in your own home," Alkofer said.

"You need to get away—even if it's just to sit at McDonald's and have a cup of coffee. To me this is so important—even the little I got was so important to me."

The Family Caregiver Support Program was "a lifesaver," she said. "It was a relief to have a responsible person to watch over Ray in my absence. As a former caregiver, I know that having ample time away from caregiving is critical from the perspective of both the caregiver and the patient."

The respite worker "is not hired as a maid," Alkofer emphasized. "They don't do any housework. They only attend to the person who's not feeling well."

She sees the program as a way to keep the elderly out of nursing homes and "to help senior citizens keep your loved one at home, where they're used to the setup."

Because an applicant must meet certain qualifications to be hired as a respite worker, the caregiver gains peace of mind.

"It was like a breath of fresh air when I finally was allowed to leave Ray with capable people—and they were being compensated."

Being able to pay someone to come into the home is important.

"It makes me feel better," Alkofer said. "It's not like they're doing you a favor—and, you know, those favors run out."

If you repeatedly turn to friends to come in and attend to the needs of a loved one, "pretty soon, you run out of friends."

How to get help:

The North Dakota Family Caregivers Support Program provides support to unpaid caregivers of older adults, as well as grandparents and relative-caregivers who are caring for children or an adult child with a disability.

For more information, call the Northeast Human Services, a division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services, at (888) 256-6742 or (701) 795-3000.