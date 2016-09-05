Diane Braun, youngest daughter of Eddy Erickson, sits on the running board of her father's 1928 Chev Capital Truck with stake rack, restored, which will be sold at estate auction in Scandia, Minn., late last month. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

Brian Erickson, nephew of Eddy Erickson, checks out a rare 1925 John Deere Spiker D tractor which will be sold at the estate auction of "Flaming Eddy" Erickson in Scandia, Minn., late last month. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

SCANDIA, Minn.—When it came to collecting cars, trucks and tractors, Edward "Flaming Eddie" Erickson believed in two brands: Chevrolet and John Deere.

The Scandia man, who died in April at the age of 78, bought hundreds of vehicles and parts during more than six decades of collecting. His estate, which will be auctioned off Saturday, includes a 1925 Chevrolet two-door coupe, a 1928 Chevrolet Capitol truck, an antique Wayne gas pump and a 1925 John Deere Spoker D tractor.

And also:

Hundreds of antique tools, tractor parts, welding parts, anvils, culverts, chain-link fencing, light poles, freezers, hutches, tires, nuts, bolts, battery chargers, tire balancers, screws, concrete blocks and railroad ties. There's also a wood-burning stove, a school bus, a cherry picker, several campers and an antique ice saw.

"He wasn't one to throw anything out," said one of his three daughters, Diane Braun. "He would always say, 'There's a use for it, you know.' "

Erickson started his Chevy collection at age 16, buying an antique 1-ton pickup for $500.

Four years later, he drove a brand-new red Chevy to pick up Elizabeth Auchampach for their first date.

"She always said that she fell in love with his car first," said daughter Mary Duffy. They got married on May 2, 1959.

At Saturday's sale, the 1928 Chevy truck is expected to be the big-ticket item. Erickson bought it in the 1990s and spent three years restoring it, Duffy said.

"It was a pile of junk when he brought it home," she said. "He rebuilt it from the ground up. He bought other trucks for extra parts for gauges and stuff. He went through every detail and put it all back to the original. He rebuilt the wood rack. It's got a wood ceiling."

'NOW WHAT DID HE BUY?'

Erickson was a regular visitor to auctions and estate sales.

Elizabeth Erickson, who died in 2012, was "a very understanding spouse," Duffy said. "Mom would be sitting out on the porch, and she'd see trailerloads of stuff coming in, and she'd say 'Where the heck did he get that from? Now what did he buy?' "

When Erickson found the Wayne gas pump at an antique shop, he persuaded his wife that they should sell some of their possessions to the antique dealer to pay for it. "My dad wanted that in the worst way," Duffy said. "It's a really nice gas pump. It's in working condition. It lights up and everything."

After Erickson filled the family farm's barns with antiques, he built storage sheds. When those were full, he brought in semi-tractor trailers — 11 of them.

All of those items, including the semis, will be auctioned off by Heidelberger Farm Equipment and Bartz Auction Service; the collection is so extensive there will be auctioneers working two rings.

"One man's junk is another man's treasure," said Brian Erickson, Erickson's nephew and executor of the estate. "If somebody has a use for it, like Eddie did, it's going to get put to use."

Brian Erickson, who lives in Princeton, Minn., said the family had to hire a crew to organize items for the sale. Two men have been on site full-time for the past three months.

"When I opened the garage door at first, it was, like, 'Oh my God,' " he said. "Tears were almost rolling, thinking about all the work pulling it all out and separating it and trying to figure out what things were."

FAMILY HISTORY NOT FOR SALE

The family plans to keep heirlooms such as the certificate of citizenship for Sven Erickson from the Territory of Minnesota, dated Sept. 13, 1855. Brian Erickson said his great-great-grandfather's papers were discovered in a box in a safe in the garage.

Sven Erickson, who emigrated from Sweden in 1854, served in the First Minnesota during the Civil War. His original farm plow and Swedish Bible are also being saved, Brian Erickson said.

Other family treasures, including a Native American pipe that was found in a farm field, will be donated to the Gammelgarden Museum in Scandia, he said.

Eddie Erickson, who attended Forest Lake High School in the 1950s, farmed with his father, Lawren, for decades. The two men also ran Erickson Repair, specializing in welding and tractor repairs.

"He could fix anything," Duffy said. "He could set the idle on a vehicle or a tractor ... just by listening. People couldn't believe it."

Each year, he and Elizabeth would attend the Almelund Threshing Show in Taylors Falls, and it was during one of those shows that "Flaming Eddie" got his nickname.

"He was pulling (a weighted sled) with his old D tractor, the first one he rebuilt, but instead of regular gasoline, he put airplane fuel in it," Duffy said. "He was in the middle of a pull when flames shot out of the exhaust on top, 20 feet in the air."

Although he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in June 2015 and suffered a heart attack in March 2016, Erickson never stopped working, Duffy said.

"He always said, 'When you retire, you can't quit working 'cause you'll just die,' " she said. "He said, 'You've got to keep yourself busy.' "

Said Braun: "The customers wouldn't let him retire. They were always knocking at the door. 'Hey, Eddie! You got this? Can you fix this?' We're still getting calls."

Braun, who is temporarily living on site with her husband, Gary, said the dissolution of the estate and the sale of the family farm has been difficult.

"It's hard to see, but I'll be glad when this whole thing is over with ... so then my dad can rest in peace," she said.

Anything not sold at auction will be put in Dumpsters and sold for scrap, Brian Erickson said.

"We'll see what people want to buy, and then we'll deal with what's left over," he said. "We've got to get everything cleared out. Everything will be sold. We might look at it and think it's junk, but then the next person comes around, and it's their treasure, and they've been looking for it forever."

IF YOU GO

The auction of Edward "Flaming Eddie" Erickson's estate will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 13351 205th St. N., Scandia. For more information and photos of what's available, go to the list of auctions atheidelbergerllc.com. It's the "Scandia Farm Auction."