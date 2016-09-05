Almost 5,000 nurses at 5 Twin Cities hospitals go on strike

Kari Weets, left, St. Paul, a labor and delivery nurse in the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital, walks on the sidewalk in front of United Hospital with her nephew, Jackson Barber, her niece, Taylor Barber, and her sister Kristi Barber, on the right, in St. Paul Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. "I'm a hard worker, and I care for my patients. It's hard to be here today, but this is where we need to be." St. Paul Pioneer Press photo.

MINNEAPOLIS—Nearly 5,000 nurses took to the picket lines on Monday — Labor Day — as they began an open-ended strike at five Twin Cities hospitals operated by the Allina Health system.

The strike follows a 22-hour negotiation session that stretched from Friday into Saturday morning but failed to produce an agreement between the Minnesota Nurses Association and Minneapolis-based Allina.

"We should be at a Labor Day picnic, and here we are at a Labor Day picket instead," MNA executive director Rose Roach said at a Monday news conference outside Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

MNA and Allina continue to disagree on nurses' health insurance, which has been a central point of conflict since contract negotiations began in February. Allina's latest health insurance proposal still shifts too many costs onto nurses and doesn't recognize concessions already made by the union, Roach said.

Spokesmen for both sides said that, despite the disagreements, progress was made regarding nurses' concerns about workplace security. The nurses' most recent contract expired in May. No new negotiations have been scheduled.

"We want to reach an agreement and go back to work. The ball is in Allina's court. We're here when they're willing to talk," said negotiating team member Mike Ciampi.

Ciampi was one of 500 nurses who picketed outside United Hospital in St. Paul alongside family and friends and other union members Monday. At 11:30 a.m., more than 1,500 nurses were picketing at the five striking metro locations, and organizers said that they expected the day's total to be higher.

The St. Paul picketers, dressed in red and holding signs, circulated along Smith Street in front of the hospital. Passing cars showed their support by honking their horns and cheering. Even city buses and ambulances joined in the honking, while individuals and businesses donated water, ice and food to help the nurses, MNA spokeswoman Barbara Brady said.

"It makes us feel good to know that the community is behind us and that they support our cause," Ciampi said.

The nurses plan to strike until an agreement is reached and have arranged to picket in shifts outside the hospitals: United in St. Paul, Abbott Northwestern and the Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, Unity in Fridley and Mercy in Coon Rapids.

However long the strike goes on, Allina plans to continue operating the hospitals normally, David Kanihan, the health care system's vice president of communications, said at a Monday news conference.

"While we hope the situation will be resolved soon, we are completely confident in our ability to provide excellent care for as long as this strike lasts," Kanihan said.

Nearly 1,500 nurses from across the country have been brought in to staff the hospitals. Of those nurses, almost half also worked in Allina hospitals during MNA's weeklong strike in June, which cost Allina $20 million, he said.

Many of the returning nurses were placed in the same departments, which helped for a smooth transition Monday morning, said Mandy Richards, chief nursing officer at United Hospital. They were supported by additional staff from Allina's non-striking clinics and hospitals, which were brought in temporarily.

While the temporary nurses have agreed to work for different periods of time, beginning at about two weeks, Allina has made arrangements to make sure additional replacement nurses can take their places if needed, Kanihan said.

Allina is not offering water births for the duration of the strike but said that it doesn't intend to suspend any other services at this time. Some services may be consolidated at Unity and Mercy hospitals, and if that happens, any affected patients would be notified directly, Kanihan said.

Nearly 375 Allina nurses chose not to go on strike and will continue to work in their usual positions, Kanihan said. He expects to see more nurses join them as they examine Allina's most recent offer and "see what a fair offer it is."

Brady and Ciampi were skeptical.

"With any strike, you're going to have a handful of people cross the picket line for whatever reason, but we don't know where that number comes from," Ciampi said. "They said the same thing last time."

MNA nurses on strike from each facility will be "ready and available" to return in case of a medical emergency, the union announced in a statement Sunday.

"Nurses care for their patients, even beyond the bedside," Angela Becchetti, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern, was quoted as saying. "MNA nurses have always responded to emergencies on their own just like the 35W bridge collapse when hundreds of nurses showed up at every metro hospital to assist."

The last big open-ended nurses' strikes in the Twin Cities lasted 23 days in 2001 and 38 days in 1984.