Dakota Access protesters bind themselves to equipment

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — More than 100 protesters gathered at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site Tuesday where two people bound themselves to bulldozers and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was meeting with pipeline opponents.

A woman and a man attached themselves to equipment east of State Highway 6 using the same type of casting material used by demonstrators last week. The gathering began about 10 a.m. Tuesday northwest of the main pipeline protest site. About 75 people remained by 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said pipeline construction workers were in the area when protesters arrived but are no longer working in the area.

Stein leaned on the blade of a bulldozer as she talked to those gathered at the site.

"I'm not here for a photo op. For me, this work began long before the campaign," said Stein, noting she was arrested in the fight to stop Keystone XL.

Protesters grilled Stein on what policy changes she would make to improve conditions for Native Americans. At one point, a protester said "Where's Obama?" and she replied "Exactly, where is Obama?"

Law enforcement monitored the situation from the top of a hill but was not working to cut the protesters free, as they did last week during a similar demonstration.