FARGO—A 60-year-old Moorhead man who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer was sentenced in Cass County District on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to three years in prison for sexually touching a 10-year-old girl.

Mitchell B. Hines, who earlier pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, was also ordered to pay $1,060 in fees and will spend five years on supervised probation following his release.

He was given credit for having served 314 days.

Judge Wade Webb's sentence generally followed a mutual recommended sentence worked out between prosecutors and Hines' defense attorney.

Hines was recently diagnosed with cancer and will begin treatment soon, according to information released during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Similar charges are pending against Hines in Clay County District Court involving the same child victim.

In handing down his sentence Tuesday, Webb told Hines that he wished him luck with his cancer treatment, but he stressed that Hines had harmed a young girl and therefore deserved to spend time in prison.

Incidents involving inappropriate touching by Hines or exposing himself to the girl happened between June 2014 and April 2015, according to court documents.

Hines spoke briefly during the hearing, telling Webb that he was "sorry that this ever happened."