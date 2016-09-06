Fargo man gets 2 years on heroin, cocaine charges

FARGO—A Fargo man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to charges that he possessed heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver.

During a hearing in Cass County District Court, Clifton T. Cannon, 28, also admitted to charges that he possessed marijuana and endangered his 6-month-old child.

The charges stemmed from a search of a south Fargo home in November.

In return for his guilty pleas, Cannon was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised probation.

He was also ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fees.

Cannon was given credit for already having served 153 days.

Court documents say when authorities searched the home at 1618 13½ St. S. in Fargo, they found $5,917 in cash, 12.4 grams of heroin, 8.3 grams of pot and 3.3 grams of cocaine.

Court documents say Cannon's 6-month-old child was living in the home at the time.