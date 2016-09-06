FARGO—The Fargo Municipal Airport Authority has scheduled a public open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 in the boardroom located on the second floor of the Terminal Building at Hector International Airport, 2801 32nd Ave. N.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the airport's ongoing master plan study and review the preferred alternatives. The public can then comment on the project and the airport's future direction.

Attendees can park in the hourly or daily lot south of the Terminal Building and should bring their ticket stub to the meeting. The Municipal Airport Authority will validate the ticket stub for free parking.

For more information, contact Shawn Dobberstein at (701) 241-1501.