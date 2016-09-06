ND Guard conducts officer candidate graduation

CAMP GRAFTON, N.D.—North Dakota Army National Guard graduation ceremonies for the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute at the Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake were conducted Aug. 21.

Sixteen Soldiers of the 59th Officer Candidate School class were presented diplomas for completing the officer training program, and 14 graduates immediately accepted their commissions as second lieutenants in the Army National Guard.

Members of the 2nd Training Battalion (Modular), of the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute, 59th OCS graduating class who accepted their commissions are: Lorence C. Cossette, West Fargo; Chad L. Czeczok, Mandan, N.D.; Luke D. Daley, Fargo; Karl A. Erickson, Fargo; Daniel J. Geiger, Bismarck; Thomas C. Hansen, Bismarck; Brent A. Havelka, Manvel, N.D.; Benjamin J. Jechorek, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Jennifer M. Joyce, Mandan; Nicholas P. Kindelspire, Fargo; Grant T. Lonski, Bismarck; Bradley D. McGinnis, Minot; Steven J. Schaffner, Bismarck; and Christopher H. Spangler, Bismarck.

Graduates who did not immediately accept commission are Brett K. Barber, Fargo, and Taylor K. Markel, Moorhead.