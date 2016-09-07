9 nominated for Fargo-Moorhead Senior of the Year

FARGO—Nine area seniors have been nominated for the 2016 Senior of the Year award.

The Senior of the Year awards dinner will be Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo, with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m.. and a dinner and program at 6:30.

Nominees are Cathy Bellmore, Bruce Emmel, Bruce Furness, Agnes Harrington, Marvin Leidal, Agnes Liudahl, Wayne Saar, June Tweten and Eldon Wollmann.

The Senior of the Year award recognizes those age 65 and over who have made an outstanding contribution to enrich the social, cultural or civic life of the Fargo-Moorhead area. Categories for the awards are business person, community involvement, education/arts, faith and healthcare/wellness.

For additional information or for tickets, contact Grant Richardson at (701) 478-8910 or grichardson@bethanynd.org.