Coats for Kids and Families drive to begin Sept. 9

FARGO—The Salvation Army will be sponsoring its annual Coats for Kids and Families drive to collect coats and warm winter gear for families and individuals in the Fargo-Moorhead area Friday, Sept. 9, through Monday, Sept. 19.

The most-needed items are school-age children's coats, snow pants, boots and gloves. New or gently used warm winter gear can be donated at any Hornbacher's location.

Monetary donations are also accepted, and can be sent to 304 Roberts St., Fargo, ND 58102 with Coats for Kids in the memo or made online at www.donate.salvationarmyusa.org/northern/coats-for-kids-fargo.