Fargo, Cass agencies sponsor safety selfie contest

FARGO—Cass-Fargo Emergency Management and Fargo Cass Public Health want Cass County residents to post selfies showing how they are preparing for disasters in honor of National Preparedness Month.

The Fargo Cass Safety Selfie contest runs through September. Residents can post their selfies using #FargoCassSafetySelfie on Facebook and Twitter.

A preparedness backpack will be awarded to the best individual/family selfie, and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio will be awarded for the best organization/business selfie.