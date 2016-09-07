FARGO—Anti-bullying speaker Josh Drean will bring his "Defeat Bullying Positively" tour to Davies High School here from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Drean plans to use a combination of beatbox music, interactive activities, storytelling and school mascots to promote positive ways to eliminate bullying in schools. A news release said he focuses on developing empathy, resilience and self-respect in students to help them turn bullying experiences into a positive learning opportunity.