Cass County to continue spraying for noxious weeds

FARGO—Cass County Weed Control will continue spraying for noxious weeds in the county, state and township road rights of way.

Spraying for leafy spurge, Canada thistle, absinth wormwood and other noxious weeds will continue through the summer and into the fall, Weed Control said in a news release. The public should watch for equipment working on the road shoulders and in road ditches.

Livestock operators who wish to cut and make ditch hay in Cass County should be aware that Cass County Weed Control may have sprayed portions of the road ditches with herbicides for noxious weed control, the release stated. Some of the herbicides used may have a haying or grazing restriction, meaning a certain amount of time must pass after herbicide application and before haying or grazing operations may begin.

There is no timetable for spraying operations because it depends on the weather. Those planning to cut ditch hay should contact the Weed Control officer to determine if and when a specific area has been treated and what the restriction timeline is, the release stated.

For more information, contact Stan Wolf, Weed Control officer, at (701) 298-2388 or wolfs@casscountynd.gov.