Pangea Series kicks off Moorhead library events Sept. 7

The Pangea Series, which focuses on immigrants and refugees within the Fargo-Moorhead community, will begin with a presentation by Ezzat Haider, a Kurdish-Iraqi immigrant who came to Moorhead in 2014. He will discuss why Kurdish and other Iraqi people had to leave their homeland, and why Moorhead has become a center for Kurdish families.

The series will continue throughout the month, with presentations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, by Marian Kadrie on Syria and North Dakota, on Sept. 21 by Irma Ciber on Bosnia, and on Sept. 22 by Darci Ashche on Refugees in America. It will conclude with a Sept. 28 presentation by Kavitha Gundala on India.

Other events include a movie screening at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and a used-book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.