Big Iron Farm Show seeks volunteers

WEST FARGO—The Red River Valley Fair Association will host the Big Iron Farm Show Sept. 13 through 15 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds here.

The Big Iron Farm Show is the largest farm show in the Upper Midwest and draws 65,000 to 85,000 visitors. Admission is free, and more than 900 exhibitors will display the latest in agricultural production and technology.

The farm show team is seeking volunteers in a variety of areas including greeters on the people movers/trams and assistance in checking in exhibitors prior to the show. Online registration is available for individuals and groups.

For more information, visit www.BigIronFarmShow.com/volunteers or contact the Red River Valley Fair office at (701) 282-2200.