Central North Dakota Steam Thresher's Reunion Sept. 16-18

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.—The Central North Dakota Steam Thresher's Reunion will be Sept. 16 to 18 at the New Rockford Show Grounds.

There will be a pre-show tractor ride at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This year's ride will go to Grace City, N.D. There is no cost to participate, but participants will need to pay for their own lunch at the Grace City Schoolhouse Café.

This year's show features Allis Chalmers, Rumely and Aultman-Taylor. Grain threshing will take place in the north lot with gas-, horse- and steam-plowing demonstrations Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. A variety of miniature steam engines and other miniatures will be available for viewing.

A craft sale and flea markets are open Friday through Sunday.

Camping is available. For reservations, call (701) 947- 2084. Admission is $7 per day or $15 for the weekend.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.cityofnewrockford.com/steamthreshers.