Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery set Sept. 22 at Lindenwood

FARGO—The Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lindenwood Park here. Proceeds benefit the family program at First Step Recovery in Fargo.

The 1K/5K run/walk begins with a talk by Beardsley, an author, speaker and hall of fame long-distance runner, who became addicted to painkillers following his running career. Beardsley is an advocate for addiction recovery and is in recovery himself. Visit www.firststep-recovery.com to register for the run.

The Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery is one of two events First Step is hosting for Recovery Month. On Sept. 28, nationally known author William C. Moyers will speak in Fargo.