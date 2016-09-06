Rising enrollments fill Moorhead, D-G-F schools

MOORHEAD — Moorhead and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton schools are packed this fall, thanks to rising enrollments, the superintendents of both districts report.

Moorhead's public schools opened their doors to 6,538 students Tuesday, Sept. 6, up 279 from last fall's 6,259, and 409 more than were enrolled in the spring, district records show.

DGF schools opened with 1,666 students, up 56 from when classes ended for the 2015-16 school year, Superintendent Bryan Thygeson said.

"We have them all fit in. We have some less than ideal conditions. Music on a cart. We're using every room possible," Moorhead Superintendent Lynne Kovash said.

Over the past three years, enrollment has grown by more than 800 students in the Moorhead School District, mostly in the elementary grades, Kovash said. The enrollment crunch was one reason the district did not seek grants offered by the state for pre-kindergarten education, she said.

All kindergarten students are housed at Probstfield Elementary this year while the district builds two new schools, Kovash said.

The K-4 Dorothy Dodds Elementary and the Horizon Middle School West Campus for grades five and six are to open next fall.

"It's just a good, steady enrollment increase," Kovash said. "It's just really good for our district. I think Moorhead School District is situated very nicely for the future at this point."

Thygeson chuckled when asked where students are being housed in D-G-F.

"Where is there room," he said. "We're improvising. We're working on efficiencies."

This year's kindergarten class is 159 students. Kindergarten has averaged 150 to 156 students the last few years, Thygeson said.

Meanwhile, the senior class at D-G-F's high school stands at 110 students, Thygeson said.

The middle school already has 405 students in its three grades, something that hasn't happened in the district's history, Thygeson said. The high school has 396 students in four grades.

"But we know what's coming. We have to plan for the future," he said.

A facilities task force is studying whether D-G-F needs to add to its buildings, or build another school, he said.

The group, a mix of urban and rural residents from all three communities, has been meeting since June, touring the district's facilities and schools from West Fargo to Alexandria, Minn., Thygeson said.

The group will meet soon to make its initial suggestions. D-G-F residents will be polled at the end of September and early October, and the task force will meet a couple more times before making final recommendations, Thygeson said.