FARGO—A Spirit Lake Nation man will spend 14 years in prison for running over another man with a vehicle, resulting in his death.

Lance Robertson, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Larse Azure Jr. of the Spirit Lake Nation. A judge handed down the sentence Tuesday in federal court and ordered him to pay more than $14,500 in restitution.

The sentence stems from a Dec. 19 incident, when Robertson used a 2004 Dodge Durango to run over Azure on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation, investigators said. After consuming a "large quantity of alcohol" at an Oberon, N.D., bar, Robertson drove about 14 miles to Fort Totten, N.D., where he picked up five people, including Azure, so they could "drive around the reservation and drink," according to court documents.

Robertson drove the pickup when his passengers told him he should let someone else drive due to concerns of "erratic driving," according to court documents. He then stopped the vehicle on Indian Service Road 6 and turned the pickup off.

Video captured during the incident reveal passengers pleaded with Robertson to give them the keys, according to court documents. One said they were cold, with the temperature being described as 3 degrees below zero.

Within a half-hour, an argument broke out between Robertson and his brother, who struck Robertson, according to court documents. Everyone except Robertson eventually exited the pickup.

Braxton Luger told investigators he then heard Robertson yell, "You're all dead," as he started the pickup and put it into reverse. Driving the vehicle forward toward three people, Robertson then ran over Azure, according to court documents. The other two ran into the ditch.

Robertson did not stop as he drove away from the scene.

Azure was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake, where he died at 3:50 a.m.

Robertson had faced first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, but a plea agreement lowered the murder charge and dismissed the assault charges.