FARGO - The City Commission unanimously approved Mayor Tim Mahoney's preliminary 2017 budget Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a special meeting, but not without a debate over whether to provide taxpayers with a slightly bigger property tax break.

The overall budget will rise 1.65 percent to nearly $265.5 million in 2017, while the general fund budget is expected to rise 1.69 percent to $95.7 million, documents indicated.

That includes a 2-mill decrease in the property tax levy, 1 mill more than proposed by Mahoney in mid-August. It also plans for adding the full-time equivalent of 14 employees, among them, five police officers. That's one more FTE than first proposed.

Commissioners John Strand and Tony Gehrig argued for another mill in property tax relief.

"I believe we have enough cushion" in the city's fund balances to pay for it, Strand said.

Mahoney countered that the reserve funds need to be preserved and, "I think it's pretty hard to cut anything else."

Finance Director Kent Costin said $1.2 million will be used from the revenue stabilization fund in 2017, leaving $1.3 million there. Another $2.9 million would be taken from the general fund balance, putting it at $30.8 million at the close of 2017.

"My concerns are (about) getting too deep into the reserve fund," Commissioner Tony Grindberg said.

Strand's motion to cut another mill from the property tax lost on a 2-3 vote. Only Strand and Gehrig voted for the cut, while Mahoney, Grindberg and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn voted against it.

Still, Mahoney said a bigger tax cut is not a lost cause.

"That can always be lobbied for," before the final budget is approved, Mahoney said.

The commission held the special meeting because state law requires a preliminary budget statement by Saturday, Sept. 10. The budget establishes the maximum amount of expenditures. Changes can be made, but total expenditures can't top the amount approved in the preliminary budget.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled Sept. 26.

The deadline for final budget approval by state law is Oct. 7.

State aid coming to the city in 2017 is expected to be $7.56 million.

Property taxes are expected to bring in $23.67 million in 2017, up about $1.73 million or 7.9 percent.

Overall general fund revenues are expected to be $92.78 million, down more than $1.5 million.

About $10.8 million in general fund capital outlays were sought, with just over $3 million approved, Mahoney said.