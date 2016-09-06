Fargo man killed in crash north of Reile's Acres

REILE'S ACRES — A 52-year-old Fargo man was killed in a two-car crash at an intersection north of here the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 6. A 17-year-old driver was also injured in the crash.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1998 Honda, driven by the 17-year-old of Reile's Acres, was traveling west on Cass County Road 20 about 3:20 p.m. A 2004 Chevrolet Astro Van, driven by the 52-year-old, was traveling north on 45th Street North when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Honda in the intersection.

Both vehicles slid into the ditch and rolled. The 52-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the crash and died as a result of his injuries. His body was transported to a funeral home in Fargo. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Two passengers, who had been in the Chevrolet, were not injured in the crash.

Identities of those involved are being withheld until family can be notified.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department, Fargo Fire and Rescue and F-M Ambulance were responders. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.