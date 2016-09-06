New survey shows fewer homeless in F-M area but needs remain

MOORHEAD — Last month, Churches United for the Homeless turned away 44 families for lack of space, the highest number so far this year, officials there said.

That's 162 children and 95 adults, said Sue Koesterman, a pastor and the organization's executive director. "There are still a lot of folks who are experiencing homelessness and in particular there are a lot of families in need of shelter."

Families with children are usually segregated from the general homeless population and there isn't always enough such space.

Koesterman's lament fits with the latest survey of homeless populations from St. Paul-based Wilder Research, which showed 31 percent of homeless people had been turned away from a shelter for lack of space an increase from 30 percent in 2012.

According to Koesterman, families have been hit hardest probably because housing is not as affordable as it used to be. As rents rise, the number of families in precarious financial circumstances grow and all it takes is a job loss or serious illness for them to descend into homelessness.

The Wilder census will be part of the discussion at the Think Outside the Box Conference on homelessness in Fargo on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Koesterman said she expects the discussion to go beyond just the work that shelters do because there needs to be a community response, in particular to the shortage of affordable housing.

Here's what the Wilder survey, which took place on the evening of Oct. 22, tells us about homelessness in this region:

- There were 564 homeless persons in temporary housing that night, a 35 percent decrease from the survey three years prior. Among them were 127 children, a 16 percent decrease.

- Among homeless adults with children, 41 percent had one and 59 percent had two or more. One woman surveyed had seven. The median is two children.

- Among homeless children, 14 percent are infants younger than 1 and 31 percent are between 1 and 5. The median age is 5.

- More than a quarter first became homeless as children. Another quarter first became homeless as young adults between 18 and 24. The median age was 26 for men and 21 for women. Asked when they first became homeless without their parents, nearly a fifth said they were children at the time.

- Homeless men outnumbered homeless women by more than 2-to-1 and men tend to be older. The median age for men was 42 and, for women, it was 33. But there is a growing number of homeless seniors, which Koesterman defines as 55 and older. A fifth of all homeless people met that definition, an increase from 18 percent in 2012.

- Thirty-six percent of homeless adults fit the federal definition of chronically homeless, which means they're disabled and have been homeless for at least a year or have been homeless at least four times in the past three years. That's a slight increase from 2012. Chronic homeless are seen as the biggest challenge for those battling homelessness.

- Thirty-one percent of homeless adults said they had been turned away from shelters for lack of space. Of those, more than half slept outdoors, in abandoned buildings or other places not designed as housing. A quarter were able to stay at a friend's or relative's home. Only 13 percent went to another shelter.

Shelters alone can't reduce homelessness, according to Koesterman. They provide temporary housing but the goal is always to get homeless people permanent housing as soon as possible, which gives them a stable foundation to build their life on. That's another reason why affordable housing is so important.

"We want to continually make the point that homelessness is not a shelter problem," she said. "It's a community issue."