FARGO - A local gardener found a scene this weekend he says made his heart sink.

Don Kinzler put hours of labor and care into his precious plants only to find them stolen Sunday morning.

He woke up early Sunday morning to water his plants like he does every day, but this weekend; he found that task to be difficult.

"When I went to turn on the water, the hoses and everything were gone," said Kinzler.

Along with a large number of his plants.

Potted flowers, strawberries and even an apple tree were all taken.

You may remember Kinzer and his historic home being moved just last month.

He had potted his plants at the home's old location, and he planned to replant them at the new location.

"I'm disappointed that anyone who would enjoy plants would enjoy them if they've taken them, stolen them, from someone else," said Kinzler.

He says it should've been obvious that the plants weren't up for grabs.

"The old lot was cornered off with yellow caution tape with "no trespassing" signs," said Kinzler.

While he's saddened over his stolen plants, Kinzer says there is a silver lining in all of this; he still has his rhubarb plants.

He says while these rhubarb plants may seem simple, they mean so much.

"Originally they came from our grandparents' homestead in North Dakota. And the original plants were about 100 years old," said Kinzler.

He's keeping a positive attitude in light of the situation.

"I'm very grateful that everything was not stolen. That would've been devastating. But I'm very happy that we have a considerable amount of material left," said Kinzler.

He hopes to plant the remaining material at his home's new location by the end of the month.

Kinzer has yet to report the stolen plants to police.