    Clay County deputies in armed standoff near bridge north of Ulen

    By Dave Olson Today at 9:50 a.m.

    ULEN, Minn.—Authorities in Clay County were dealing with an armed standoff near a bridge north of here Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

    Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said the incident began as a domestic situation that turned into a standoff with authorities.

    Bergquist said at about 9:30 a.m. that the situation involves an individual armed with a knife near a Highway 32 bridge over the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

    No other details were available.

    Dave Olson
