ULEN, Minn.—Authorities in Clay County were dealing with an armed standoff near a bridge north of here Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said the incident began as a domestic situation that turned into a standoff with authorities.

Bergquist said at about 9:30 a.m. that the situation involves an individual armed with a knife near a Highway 32 bridge over the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

No other details were available.