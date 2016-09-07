Authorities in Clay County were at the scene of an armed standoff on a bridge north of Ulen, Minn., on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. Dave Wallis / The Forum

ULEN, Minn. -- An armed man who has been in a standoff with law enforcement near here for hours may not face any charges, authorities.

The standoff on a bridge north of Ulen began Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. Deputies were still on the scene at 3 p.m., but Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said deputies weren't looking to arrest or charge the man with a crime. Authorities only want to take him to a hospital to be checked out, the sheriff said.

The incident began as a domestic situation, Bergquist said, an involved a man armed with a knife on a Highway 32 bridge over the south branch of the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

The shirtless, unidentified male was threatening to jump off the bridge into the river. Authorities were negotiating with the man to keep him from jumping. Bergquist said there is no danger to the residents of Ulen.

Viking Manor Nursing home on the north edge of Ulen briefly went into a lockdown when officials learned on the incident, Administrator Todd Kjos said. Kjos said Bergquist assured him that there is no danger to the public beyond the scene at the bridge, so the nursing home ended the lockdown.

Highway 32 has been blocked off on the north edge of Ulen. Agencies involved in the incident are the Clay County Sheriff's Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Norman County Sheriff's Department and a rescue team.