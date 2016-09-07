HEIGHT OF LAND LAKE, Minn. - A 17-year-old girl is in custody after a high-speed chase on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that reached speeds more than 100 mph and required officers to use their cars to force the vehicle she was driving to stop, the Becker County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday, Sept. 7.

According to Sheriff Todd Glander:

About 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, the Becker County Sheriff's Office was notified about a vehicle not stopping for a White Earth Tribal police officer in the Pine Point area.

The car, a 1997 Buick LeSabre, traveled south to State Highway 34 and then west.

The car reached speeds of more than 100 mph on Highway 34 and Becker County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit.

A tire deflation device was used to try to stop the vehicle. Officers then used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to force the vehicle to stop near Height of Land Lake.

The 17-year-old driver was then arrested.

No one was injured in the pursuit, but the LeSabre and two patrol cars had minor damage.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Mary's EMS assisted in the incident.