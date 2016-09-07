Minor earthquake in the state of Washington rattles homes

Aerial view of Bellingham, Wash. By Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest of the State of Washington on Tuesday night, the United States Geological Survey reported, briefly shaking homes and rattling residents.

The quake hit the Sudden Valley area at 11:50 p.m. local time, the USGS said.

A CBS affiliate reported the earthquake woke people in Bellingham, Wash., about 10 miles to the west.

"It was loud, like something slammed the house. Both cats flew off their beds," Adrienne Williamson told the Seattle station.

Others told the station that the tremor lasted for about five seconds.

"It rattled a door here in South Bellingham. Pretty violent, but brief," Marinus Van de Kamp said.