Fargo student a semifinalist in national science competition

FARGO—Isabelle Chambers, an eighth-grader at Woodhaven Academy in Fargo, has been selected as a top 300 semifinalist in the Broadcom MASTERS national middle school science and engineering competition.

Chambers was selected for this honor from a pool of 2,343 entrants and more than 6,000 nominees from affiliated science fairs across the United States. The title of her project is "Improving Vision in Pseudophakic Uveitis Patient via Photoactivation."

Broadcom MASTERS is a national science, technology, engineering and math competition for middle-school students. Thirty finalists will be selected on Sept. 20 from the 300 semifinalists. Finalists and one parent or guardian will receive $500 each and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the Broadcom MASTERS Finals Week competition from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Finalists will present their research and compete in hands-on challenges for top prizes, including funds to attend a science, technology, engineering and math summer camp, iPads and the Samueli Prize of $25,000.