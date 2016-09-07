Dakota Access Pipeline presentations set Sept. 9

FARGO—Presentations on the Dakota Access Pipeline offering points of views of the oil pipeline project will be given at noon on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sons of Norway Lodge, 722 2nd Ave. N, Fargo.

Speakers are Ruth Buffalo, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, and representatives of Dakota Access Pipeline and the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

This free event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley and is open to the public. For more information, call Mary C. Tintes at (701) 238-0714.