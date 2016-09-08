Ornaments sought for North Dakota State Christmas Tree

BISMARCK—The North Dakota Council on the Arts is seeking handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

The tree will be on display in the Memorial Hall of the State Capitol, and Gov. Jack and First Lady Betsy Dalrymple will participate in a lighting of the tree ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible. Elementary classes, Scout troops, 4-H clubs, assisted-living centers and families are encouraged to participate.

This year's motif is snowmen ornaments, but ornaments can be of any shape or medium.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created.

Ornaments must be received in the arts council office no later than Nov. 10. The ornaments become property of the arts council, and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years.

Mail ornaments to: NDCA, 1600 E. Century Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, ND 58503-0649.

For more information, visit www.nd.gov/arts.