FARGO – A thunderstorm dropped more than an inch of rain as it pounded through the Fargo-Moorhead area about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7

The heavy rains left at least one car stranded in a flooded underpass and popped some manhole covers due to water pressure, according to broadcasts by police and fire dispatchers.

The Fargo Public Works Department cautioned drivers that manhole covers might have come off, and urged people to call (701) 451-7660 to report them so street personnel can replace them properly.

The storm blew through the metro area quickly, and by about 5 p.m. was moving swiftly northwest through Clay County, Grand Forks-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.

Godon said the storm dropped about 1.05 inches of rain at Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

Fortunately for the metro area, the storm had weakened by the time it blew through.

He said the storm had stronger winds and hail in the Lisbon area. The Lisbon area also received about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, he said.

Godon said there are still some showers and thunderstorms south and west of Fargo that could further soak the area.

“It probably will be more hit and miss type stuff,” Godon said. “There are some out there that could come through.”

No tornadic activity accompanied the storm, and it’s unlikely to regain strength as it moves through the Detroit Lakes, Minn., area, because that region has seen cooler temperatures throughout the day, Godon said. He said with the sun setting earlier in the evening, the window for severe weather would probably close by about 6 p.m.

There was a severe thunderstorm watch for areas along and south of North Dakota State Highway 200 in a line from Cooperstown, N.D., to about Bemidji, Minn.,Godon said.

Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson said the rain may have come down in sheets, but the winds and lightning weren’t as bad had been expected.

“There’s some flooded intersections,” he said.

One fire department vehicle was responding to a call for a downed powerline caused when a truck hit a pole, Anderson said.

“We got off pretty easy. Let’s hope the rest of the night treats us as well,” Anderson said.

A Red River Dispatch Center dispatcher reported over police scanner frequencies that at least one car was stranded in the underpass at First Avenue North and 25th Street in Fargo.

Anderson said his department was prepared to rescue drivers and passengers from stranded cars if needed.

Leon Schlafmann, Fargo’s emergency manager, said he had no reports of damage other than street flooding.

Forum photographer Dave Wallis captured this video Wednesday afternoon in Moorhead.

