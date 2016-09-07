Mallary Allen is an assistant professor of sociology and women's and gender studies at Concordia College in Moorhead. Allen is a supporter "trigger warnings," alerts in the syllabus or in the classroom before reading assignments that cover sensitive or traumatic subjects.David Samson / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Mallary Allen doesn't flinch from discussing sensitive topics in the classroom. But the assistant sociology professor, who also teaches women's and gender studies, realizes that a discussion on domestic violence can be painfully real for some students.

Because of that, she alerts her students when a reading assignment or classroom discussion could strike a sensitive nerve, given some students' past experiences.

Some students might have been victims of rape or domestic violence, for instance. Others could have been refugees from a country torn by war and famine. For those students, what seems distant and abstract to others can evoke painful memories for them.

"I don't think these students want to be viewed as victims," said Allen, who teaches at Concordia College. But at the same time, she added, it's important for the teacher to acknowledge students' "lived experiences."

Although Allen routinely notifies her students in advance when the class will tackle troubling topics, she chafes at the idea that what are called "trigger warnings" would become mandatory under a policy.

That view seems to be prevalent among faculty at local campuses, with faculty widely seeing mandated warnings as both unnecessary and an infringement on academic freedom. No school policy requires the warnings at Concordia, Minnesota State University Moorhead, North Dakota State University or the University of North Dakota, according to faculty members.

But despite the lack of formal policies forcing the use of a practice that's been controversial on many campuses, faculty in the region commonly make informal warnings to students if they will cover material that could be offensive or traumatic for some, faculty members said.

"It's not a big deal at NDSU," said Dennis Cooley, a professor of philosophy and former president of the faculty senate. "I don't think it's a big deal in the area."

Last year, NDSU updated its academic freedom policy because of the controversy surrounding trigger warnings, but there was no discussion about introducing a trigger warning policy, he said.

A college or university classroom must be safe and provide an atmosphere conducive to learning, but that doesn't mean shrinking from challenging and even objectionable ideas, Cooley said.

"Safe doesn't mean comfortable," he said. "It doesn't mean coddling students."

To fully examine an issue, and provoke reflection, teachers sometimes must confront their students with troubling subject matter or offensive words.

"When you're talking about something, you have to talk about it," he said. "If you're using euphemisms, you don't get it."

Still, Cooley said he routinely warns his students when he thinks classroom material could be offensive, including arguments supporting racial discrimination. "It doesn't mean we're endorsing it," Cooley said.

He has shown the movie "The Killing Fields," about the mass slaughter in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, but let's his students know in advance that some scenes are difficult to watch.

"Just so they know what's coming," Cooley said. "They can look away or not be there that day."

Cooley considers such warnings a common courtesy, and sees the need for them.

"We do have vulnerable students in certain areas," including rape victims, he said. "They are incredibly vulnerable. ... We try to be as sensitive as possible."

Accommodations usually aren't difficult, Cooley said. Alternative reading assignments can be given when a student informs the instructor that the subject matter would cause a problem because of a past experience.

Although using what could be considered trigger warnings appears commonplace, even faculty who use them reject the idea they should become compulsory through a policy.

"Professors need to be trusted to teach," and recognize their expertise in their fields, Allen said.

Nationally, trigger warnings have sparked controversy in recent years, and lots of media coverage. But a survey conducted two years ago by the Modern Language Association and the College Art Association indicates they are not in wide use on campuses.

Of more than 800 teaching professors surveyed, 85 percent said they'd never been asked by a student to use trigger warnings, but more than half said they used them voluntarily.

A dean at the University of Chicago this month welcomed new students with a letter informing them of the institution's commitment to intellectual freedom. Although never condoning harassment, the letter said students should be prepared for rigorous debate, and said they should expect to be challenged.

"Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called 'trigger warnings,' we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual 'safe spaces' where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own," wrote John Ellison, dean of students.

A few campuses have adopted policies requiring trigger warnings, and a few student objections have made the news. At Wellesley College, students complained in a petition about a sculpture of a man in his underwear, saying it might prompt "triggering thoughts regarding sexual assault." The artist explained it depicted a man who was sleepwalking, but students still demanded that the statue be moved inside.

Oberlin College's original trigger warning policy, tabled in the face of stiff faculty opposition, had a long list of trigger hot-button trigger topics: "racism, classism, sexism, terosexism, cissexism, ableism and other issues of privilege and oppression."

The American Association of University Professors two years ago issued a scathing report on the dangers and drawbacks of trigger warnings. "The presumption that students need to be protected rather than challenges in a classroom is at once infantilizing and anti-intellectual," the report said. "It makes comfort a higher priority than intellectual engagement ... ."

"It's much ado about nothing," said Jack Russell Weinstein, a professor of philosophy at the University of North Dakota, noting that the policies have been adopted by only a handful of colleges.

Weinstein said he is unaware of any colleagues, at UND or elsewhere, who use formal trigger warnings, such as in a class syllabus. "It really, really doesn't happen," he said.

Magda Chalika, a psychology professor and president of the faculty association at MSUM, said she is unaware of anyone who has raised concerns about trigger warnings.

"Most of us, if we're using sensitive material that we're going to present to the class, we would warn the students," she said. "Typically, individuals have the right to present material they consider appropriate for their classes."

Although not a fan of trigger warnings, Allen said they are arising because of the increasing diversity on college campuses.

"With that comes the need to be more sensitive," she said. "I tend to think these conversations reflect some positive changes."