MEDORA, N.D.—The project manager for a proposed refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park says the company will submit an air quality application within two weeks.

Dan Hedrington, project manager for Meridian Energy Group's Davis Refinery, said the 55,000-barrel capacity refinery is still in the works, though a switch-up to a new lower-pollution design added time to the application.

The company says it will apply to the North Dakota Health Department for a synthetic minor source air pollution permit, rather than a major source permit, as earlier considered. The goal is to make it more possible for the project to be sited within 3 miles of the National Park's Class 1 air quality standard.

"In our design process, we've been adding different components, good add-ons that are going to be huge assets in lowering the amount of emissions," Hedrington said.

Craig Thorstenson, a department environmental engineer, said he still anticipates it will take up to a year to vet the company's application, even as a minor, not major, source. He said Meridian will have to show very stringent emission controls and the department will review the company's computer modeling and do its own for comparison.

"If they're claiming something that we don't believe realistically can be done, we'll go back to them," he said.

The proposed refinery had mixed reviews this summer at public zoning meetings in Billings County, where opponents said it will harm the National Park experience and supporters said it will bring good jobs and add value to North Dakota's oil production.

The $900 million project would be the first full-scale refinery in North Dakota since the Tesoro plant near Mandan in 1954. A nearby Dakota Prairie plant in Dickinson tops off diesel fuel from crude, while Meridian's project would completely process crude into gasoline and other high-rank fuels.

A synthetic minor source has the potential to emit major source pollution levels, but must submit to federal enforcement of the lower minor source standard, according to the health department.