Forum speakers: Fight against fentanyl starts at home

FARGO—Speakers at a community forum Wednesday night made one thing clear: The fentanyl epidemic in Fargo-Moorhead and beyond will not be solved by prosecution alone.

Several hundred community members gathered at Fargo South High School on Sept. 7 to learn what they can do to address the opiate and heroin crisis that's unfolded in their community.

"There's a lot of caring people in this room," said North Dakota Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, who spoke at the event. "Here in North Dakota, we confront our problems head on."

The forum, called Arms Wide Open, was the third in a series of events on the topic. Keynote speaker Chuck Rosenberg, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said key in confronting overdose and addiction is reducing the desire for drugs like heroin—an effort he said begins at home.

"We are not going to enforce our way out of this, we're not going to jail our way out of this, we're not going to prosecute our way out of this," Rosenberg said. "That has to be a part of the mix, but we've got to figure out a way to reduce demand."

Four out of five new heroin users started on prescription pills, Rosenberg said, often from their own medicine cabinet, or that of a friend or loved one.

"If you get addicted to hydrocodone or oxycodone or some other very powerful prescribed opiate, you will likely transition to heroin," Rosenberg said.

He said that 47,000 people will be killed by drug overdoses this year, adding that number doesn't include those whose overdose deaths go unreported. It's a count the DEA believes can be lowered by reducing the number of prescription opiates gaining dust on cabinet shelves.

The DEA conducts a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day twice a year to reclaim drugs that could otherwise end up in the wrong hands. The next Take-Back Day is set for Oct. 22 at thousands of sites throughout the country.

"We're trying to incentivize people to drop their stuff off," Rosenberg said. "If you get it out of your medicine cabinet, you get it out of the hands of a friend or a loved one or a friend of a loved one."

The last Take-Back Day, April 30, collected 893,000 pounds of unwanted and expired drugs. The DEA estimates that opiates comprised 10 percent of that haul. That means about 89,300 pounds of opiates were taken off the streets, Rosenberg said. "That means we're saving lives."

Speaker and Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick said prioritizing the creation of treatment and re-entry opportunities for addicts, particularly in an election year like this one, can also help the community combat drug problems. Also vital is teaching children the effect drugs like heroin and fentanyl can have on their futures, he said.

"(Drugs) are an equal opportunity destroyer of those dreams," Burdick said. "If drugs don't care, we have to care."