Traffic on I-94 backed up after crash in Fargo

FARGO -- Multiple crashes on Interstate 94 in Fargo Thursday morning, Sept. 8, caused traffic snarls on a stretch of I-94 largely between Veterans Boulevard and 25th Street South.

Problems appeared to start when a motorcycle rear-ended a westbound pickup on I-94 about 7:45 a.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

That crash happened near the I-94 and Interstate 29 exchange.

Traffic delays followed, causing four additional chain-reaction crashes, the Highway Patrol said.

Two motorcycles were involved in two separate crashes and both drivers sustained minor leg injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol urged drivers to be alert and to drive with caution when traveling I-94 through the Fargo metro area.