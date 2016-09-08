FILE PHOTO - The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Ford Motor Co said it is expanding a safety recall to include about 1.5 million additional vehicles to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.

The automaker said on Thursday, Sept. 8, it has identified one reported accident and three reported injuries that may be related to this issue.

The expansion of the recall would result in the company taking a $640 million adjusted pre-tax charge during the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.