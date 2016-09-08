Mahnomen man critically injured in crash

MAHNOMEN, Minn.—A Mahnomen man was seriously injured Thursday morning, Sept. 8, when the pickup he was driving veered off Highway 59 south of Mahnomen and struck a tree.

According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

The crash happened about 6:55 a.m. when a pickup driven by Gordon A. Peterson, 78, of Mahnomen, was northbound on Highway 59 about a mile south of Mahnomen.

The pickup left the road and ended up striking a tree.

Peterson was in critical condition when he was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center with serious injuries, the State Patrol said.