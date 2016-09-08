Fargo man accused of taking funds intended for children

FARGO—A Fargo man is accused in Cass County District Court of wrongfully taking and using more than $8,000 in insurance proceeds that had been entrusted to him for the benefit of two children.

According to court documents filed in the case:

Justin J. Sherritt, 38, filed a petition in Cass County District Court in May 2014 asking to be appointed conservator for two children who were the beneficiaries of life insurance policies that were each valued at about $4,200.

Sherritt was appointed conservator in December 2014 and a judge ordered him to place proceeds from the insurance policies in federally insured bank accounts that were to remain largely untouched until the children, who are about 10 and 16 years old, turned 18.

Court documents state that in March 2015, Sherritt deposited more than $8,000 in insurance proceeds in accounts intended for the children and that later that month he withdrew most of the funds from those accounts and placed the money in his personal account.

Sherritt then made dozens of purchases, including ones at Hat World, Victoria's Secret and several restaurants, spending his personal account balance down to $131, court documents state.

Before Sherritt placed the insurance proceeds in his personal account, that account's balance was $5.88, the court documents say.

Sherritt is charged with one count of misapplication of entrusted property and prosecutors have asked the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.