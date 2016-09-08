MOORHEAD—The League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley is hosting a series of candidate forums in Moorhead.

The forums, free and open to the public, will start at 7 p.m. at the Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S., unless otherwise noted.

Forum dates and topics are as follows:

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, candidates for Moorhead School Board.

• Sept. 27, candidates for Minnesota Senate District 4 and for Minnesota House of Representatives Districts 4A and 4B.

• Oct. 13, candidates for Moorhead City Council.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley will co-host a candidate forum for Minnesota Senate District 4 and Minnesota House Districts 4A and 4B with American Legion Post 21 and VFW Post 1223 at VFW Post 1223, 1505 Main Ave. W., Dilworth. Discussion and questions will be limited to Minnesota veterans' issues and Minnesota charitable gaming issues.

For more information, contact Les Bakke at lesbakke@gmail.com or (701) 261-2050.